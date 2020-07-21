Left Menu
Rajasthan Cabinet: 35 lakh families affected due to coronavirus-induced lockdown to get Rs 351-aid

A total of 35 lakh needy families in Rajasthan, those affected due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, would be given Rs 1,000 each as financial assistance and an amount equal to Rs 351 crore would be spent on it, according to an official release on Tuesday.

A total of 35 lakh needy families in Rajasthan, those affected due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, would be given Rs 1,000 each as financial assistance and an amount equal to Rs 351 crore would be spent on it, according to an official release on Tuesday. As per the official release, the Rajasthan Cabinet took the decision in a meeting today.

"The Rajasthan government will give financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to 35 lakh needy families of the state, affected due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. A total of Rs 351 crore will be spent on it. Earlier the government has given Rs 2,500 to such families," the release said. The release further stated that a decision has been taken to allow MLAs to spend Rs 1.25 of the 2.25 crore amount which they receive under Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALADs) annually.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, after the Cabinet meeting, said that medical teams will be sent to eight districts that have many COVID-19 cases. "The situation caused by COVID-19 was discussed in the Cabinet meeting today. It was decided that medical teams will be sent to eight districts that have many COVID-19 cases. Today, we are conducting 27,000 tests per day. The COVID-19 death rate in the state is 1.87 per cent, which is lower than the national average," Sharma told ANI.

According to the Rajasthan Health Department, a total of 983 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday taking the total number of cases in the state to 31,373. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 31,373 including 577 deaths, 22,744 recovered and 21,928 discharged, the health department said.

Issues related to locust attacks and other schemes related to agriculture and farmers were also discussed in the Cabinet meeting. The Rajasthan Cabinet held the meeting at the chief minister's residence on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

