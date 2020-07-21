Khattar launches portal for online appointments with CM, others

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday launched e-Sachivalaya portal, a digital platform to help people to take online appointments for virtual meetings with the chief minister, deputy CM, ministers, and heads of various departments, officials said. The portal was launched to provide citizen-centric services to the people in a transparent and seamless manner by making the maximum use of information technology, an official statement said here.

In this hour of difficult situation caused by COVID-19, people should not travel to visit the government offices by risking their lives, rather while following "stay at home" norm they should use this portal to resolve their problems and further get the desired works done, Khattar said. The chief minister, while addressing administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, said with e-Sachivalaya any person seeking an appointment for meeting with ministers and officers at their offices in the Haryana Civil Secretariat do not have to appear physically, rather he can simply book the appointment online. After taking the appointment, the person will be given a time slot for the virtual meeting within 24 hours, he said.

Khattar said in the last six years, many digital services have been started in the state for good governance. During the COVID-19 crisis, Haryana Udhyam Memorandum portal was launched to facilitate MSMEs. Similarly, online education has been made available through the learning management system software, he added. Similarly, portals were launched for the convenience of farmers, shopkeepers, laborers, employees during the COVID-19 period, Khattar said.

According to the statement, there are 6,000 Atal Seva Kendras in rural areas and 115 Saral and Antyodaya Kendras in cities. In these Kendras, 542 services and schemes of 39 departments are available online. Through these Kendras, online appointments can be taken for e-Sachivalaya as well, it added. The chief minister also launched a web portal for plasma donation on the occasion. People who have recovered from COVID-19 will receive an SMS on their mobile phones and will be requested to donate plasma, he said.

Plasma banks have been opened in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Rohtak and Panchkula.