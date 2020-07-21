Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold smugglers used COVID-19 lockdown to smuggle large quantities of gold into Kerala: NIA

The probe by the National Investigation Agency ( NIA) has unearthed how the gold smuggling racket used the COVID-19 induced lockdown to smuggle large quantities of gold from abroad.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram / Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:28 IST
Gold smugglers used COVID-19 lockdown to smuggle large quantities of gold into Kerala: NIA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The probe by the National Investigation Agency ( NIA) has unearthed how the gold smuggling racket used the COVID-19 induced lockdown to smuggle large quantities of gold from abroad. According to the NIA remand report submitted in the court in Kochi on Tuesday, the fourth accused Sandeep Nair during interrogation revealed how the gang used the COVID-19 situation to smuggle in gold.

"Sandeep Nair stated that Ramees KT insisted for smuggling gold in large quantity and maximum numbers during the lockdown period as the financial position of the country is weak. Sandeep stated that Ramees commanded and always moved with a group of people and had contacts abroad," NIA said. NIA had taken both Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the case and Sandeep to various places in Thiruvananthapuram including a service apartment near the secretariat that according to probe was booked by M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Tuesday Today NIA team had taken Sarith, the first accused to the same flat, along with other places including the flat of Swapna in Ambalamukku and places where the gang exchanged bags containing gold once it was smuggled out of Thiruvananthapuram Airport. The state government had ousted one Arun Balachandran, who worked as an IT fellow of Kerala Chief Minister through whom Sivasankar helped Swapna to book a flat near secretariat, the powerhouse of Kerala government that houses all offices of Ministers including Chief Minister's Office.

Concurrently, he was also removed from the 'Dream Kerala' project started for the rehabilitation of expatriates, in which he was serving as a member of the executive committee after he admitted to booking the flat after Sivasankar insisted. To establish the links and join the dots, NIA is scrutinising the data from the email, Whatsapp Chats, and social media accounts of the accused.

"Swapna disclosed her e-mails and social media accounts, such as Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, etc. She volunteered to open and extract the contents in her social media accounts. The accounts extracted contain huge data and the same is being scrutinized and required to be questioned further the accused on the incriminating contents," said NIA in remand report submitted to the court.. "The extraction of Swapna's Gmail has been done but achieving the data by the service provider is in the process due to huge data and yet to be completed," the report said.

The NIA has already extracted data from Sandeep's account and it is being scrutinised by the agency. Regarding evidence collection in Thiruvananthapuram, NIA said in remand report," Sandeep has disclosed about the place where they conspired to commit the crime and also about the places where they had received the consignment as well as illegal proceeds. Sandeep was taken to Thiruvananthapuram and pointing out proceedings was prepared at 11 places as pointed out by him in the presence of witnesses." (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Italy prosecutors seek jail sentences for Eni, Shell executives in Nigeria case

Italian prosecutors have asked for oil majors Eni and Shell to be fined and some of their present and former executives, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, to be jailed in a long-running trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria. In a Milan...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise after positive earnings, stimulus bets

The SP 500 and the Dow indexes rose on Tuesday as investors poured into economically sensitive sectors on bets that fiscal stimulus would revive a pandemic-battered economy, with a slate of positive earnings reports also helping the sentime...

Olympics-Brazil's athletes return to training after months at home

The Brazilian Olympic Committee COB reopened its training centres on Tuesday as athletes who missed out on this years postponed Tokyo Games took the first steps in preparing for action in Japan 12 months from now. Competitors were back in t...

Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for killing of top commander Soleimani -Iran supreme leader

Iran will strike a reciprocal blow against America for the killing of top Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday in a meeting with Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020