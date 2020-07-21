Gold smugglers used COVID-19 lockdown to smuggle large quantities of gold into Kerala: NIA

The probe by the National Investigation Agency ( NIA) has unearthed how the gold smuggling racket used the COVID-19 induced lockdown to smuggle large quantities of gold from abroad. According to the NIA remand report submitted in the court in Kochi on Tuesday, the fourth accused Sandeep Nair during interrogation revealed how the gang used the COVID-19 situation to smuggle in gold.

"Sandeep Nair stated that Ramees KT insisted for smuggling gold in large quantity and maximum numbers during the lockdown period as the financial position of the country is weak. Sandeep stated that Ramees commanded and always moved with a group of people and had contacts abroad," NIA said. NIA had taken both Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the case and Sandeep to various places in Thiruvananthapuram including a service apartment near the secretariat that according to probe was booked by M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Tuesday Today NIA team had taken Sarith, the first accused to the same flat, along with other places including the flat of Swapna in Ambalamukku and places where the gang exchanged bags containing gold once it was smuggled out of Thiruvananthapuram Airport. The state government had ousted one Arun Balachandran, who worked as an IT fellow of Kerala Chief Minister through whom Sivasankar helped Swapna to book a flat near secretariat, the powerhouse of Kerala government that houses all offices of Ministers including Chief Minister's Office.

Concurrently, he was also removed from the 'Dream Kerala' project started for the rehabilitation of expatriates, in which he was serving as a member of the executive committee after he admitted to booking the flat after Sivasankar insisted. To establish the links and join the dots, NIA is scrutinising the data from the email, Whatsapp Chats, and social media accounts of the accused.

"Swapna disclosed her e-mails and social media accounts, such as Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, etc. She volunteered to open and extract the contents in her social media accounts. The accounts extracted contain huge data and the same is being scrutinized and required to be questioned further the accused on the incriminating contents," said NIA in remand report submitted to the court.. "The extraction of Swapna's Gmail has been done but achieving the data by the service provider is in the process due to huge data and yet to be completed," the report said.

The NIA has already extracted data from Sandeep's account and it is being scrutinised by the agency. Regarding evidence collection in Thiruvananthapuram, NIA said in remand report," Sandeep has disclosed about the place where they conspired to commit the crime and also about the places where they had received the consignment as well as illegal proceeds. Sandeep was taken to Thiruvananthapuram and pointing out proceedings was prepared at 11 places as pointed out by him in the presence of witnesses." (ANI)