Three held for robbing man of car in Delhi

Three men, who were previously employed as bouncers with a state-run hospital, were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of his car in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Deepak Dalal (24), a resident of Haryana Jhajjar district, Brij Bihari (24) and Nirala Kumar Singh (24), both residents of Kirari Suleman Nagar, they said.

On Monday, one Naresh Kumar, who works as a driver, informed police that three men approached him near Shalimar Palace Banquet Hall in Burari and alleged that he had bumped their car. They also demanded money from him for repairing their vehicle, the officer said. Meanwhile, one of the accused sat on the driving seat of Kumar's Mahindra XUV 500. Near Nirankari Mandal Gate, Burari, the accused pushed Kumar out of the vehicle and fled towards ISBT, the police said.

"Police took the complainant (with them) and started chasing the robbed vehicle. The picket staff of Kashmere Gate police station intercepted both the vehicles and arrested the accused persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said. The SUV has been recovered from the accused, she said.

The accused earlier used to work as bouncers at Lady Hardinge Hospital. The contract of their company had expired and they were unemployed since then, she said..