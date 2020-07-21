Vehicles lifters' gang busted in UP; 7 held

Police claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of seven persons here on Tuesday. As many as 62 luxury four-wheelers were recovered from them, a statement issued by police said. A joint team of crime branch and Chinhat police station arrested seven persons from Kalli Paschim and Kamta tri-section. They have been identified as Satpal, Manoj Kumar, Ain-ul-Haq, Israr, Jiyaul and Vinod, it said. The luxury cars worth Rs 6 crore were recovered after their interrogation, police said.

The gang members obtained vehicle and chasis numbers of damaged vehicles and used them on stolen vehicles, they said. A case has been registered against them under various sections of the IPC at Chinhat police station, police said. The Lucknow Police Commissionerate, in a statement, claimed that it is one of the biggest seizures of luxury cars so far.