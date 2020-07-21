4,965 new COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths in Tamil Nadu

A total of 4,965 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 51,344.

According to the Health Department, the death toll has risen to 2,626 with 75 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases is 1,80,643.

With a spike of 37,148 cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in India has gone up to 11,55,191. (ANI)