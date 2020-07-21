6 members of family succumb to COVID-19 in Jharkhand's Dhanbad
Six members of a family in Jharkhand's Dhanbad have succumbed to COVID-19, officials said.ANI | Dhanbad (Jharkhand) | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:12 IST
Six members of a family in Jharkhand's Dhanbad have succumbed to COVID-19, officials said.
"Six aged members of a family have died due to COVID-19. Two more members of the same family have tested positive, but their condition is stable. We are doing their contact tracing," Gopal Das, Civil surgeon, Dhanbad told reporters.
An 88-year-old woman passed away at a nursing home in Bokaro on July 4. Later, her sons who were 65 years old, 67 years old, 72 years old, 70 years old, and 60 years old died within a span of 10 days at different COVID-19 hospitals. (ANI)
ALSO READ
South Korean COVID-19 patient recovering after double lung transplant
U.S. EPA approves use of Lysol Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19
First tranche of COVID-19 sport relief funding released by NZ govt
China's Sinovac starts late stage trials for its COVID-19 vaccine
Brazil's Bolsonaro tested for COVID-19, feels well