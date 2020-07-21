Jharkhand COVID-19 death toll rises to 61, cases to 6,195
The coronavirus death toll in Jharkhand increased to 61 on Tuesday with six new fatalities, while 374 new cases pushed the infection count to 6,195, a government bulletin said. Of the total 6,195 COVID-19 cases, 3,192 are active, it said.
Two each of the deceased were from East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan while one each from Dhanbad and Ranchi, as per the bulletin. As many as 107 people recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 2,942, it said.
