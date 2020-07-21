Odisha to give free rice & pulses to poor people under state food security scheme
Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the poor people due to lockdown and shutdown, the Odisha government on Tuesday decided to distribute free of cost rice and pulses to the beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme(SFSS), an official said.PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-07-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 23:28 IST
Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the poor people due to lockdown and shutdown, the Odisha government on Tuesday decided to distribute free of cost rice and pulses to the beneficiaries under the State Food Security Scheme(SFSS), an official said. The decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
The CM directed the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to provide five kg of rice free of cost to each beneficiary of the SFSS. Noting that the pandemic has adversely affected the livelihood of the poor people, the official said, it has been decided to provide five kg of rice per head for five months apart from one kg of dal per family for five months.
Lakhs of people excluded from the National Food Security Act will be benefited from the state governments decision. The free ration will be distributed for the five months from July, the official said. Meanwhile, the district administration of Keonjhar has decided to provide free textbooks, uniforms and mid-day meal (MDM) to all Class 9 and Class 10 students of state-run schools and aided schools in the tribal dominated district.
The facilities will be provided to the students from this academic year under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), an official said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Naveen Patnaik
- SFSS
- National Food Security Act
- Keonjhar
ALSO READ
Odisha plans solar power projects to ramp up renewable energy generation
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark with 571 fresh cases, toll rises to 42 as four more die: Health Department.
Odisha plans solar power projects to ramp up renewable energy generation
4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha
PRIs & ULBs in Odisha to get Rs 23,848 crore in six years