Two men drown while bathing in canal in UP
Two men drowned when they were taking a bath in a canal here, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police S Anand said the two men were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the canal in Nogama Jasvantpur village.PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-07-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 00:31 IST
Two men drowned when they were taking a bath in a canal here, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police S Anand said the two men were swept away by strong currents while bathing in the canal in Nogama Jasvantpur village. The deceased have been identified as Nanhe Singh (30) and Maan Singh (28), he said
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maan Singh