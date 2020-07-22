Left Menu
Development News Edition

Highest single-day spike of 1,680 COVID-19 cases in Assam; infection tally reaches 26,772

Assam recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,680 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the state crossed the 26,000 marks, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The minister said 938 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of those cured to 18,033.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 22-07-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 01:38 IST
Highest single-day spike of 1,680 COVID-19 cases in Assam; infection tally reaches 26,772
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Assam recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,680 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the state crossed the 26,000 marks, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state also saw six more deaths due to the infection, he said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 26,772, while the death toll increased to 64. The 1,680 fresh cases include 570 from Guwahati, 167 from Jorhat, and 159 from Cachar, the minister said. The previous highest single-day spike of 1,218 cases in the northeastern state was reported on July 17.

"1680 new #COVID19 patients detected in Assam on July 21. Guwahati reported 570 cases. (Jorhat 167, Cachar 159). With 18,152 tests carried out in 24 hours, our positivity rate is 9.2 per cent," Sarma said. Among the six dead, four are women, and two each are from Kamrup Metropolitan and Kamrup Rural along with one each from Darrang and Dibrugarh districts. The death rate in the state is currently 0.26 per cent. The minister said 938 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of those cured to 18,033. He also said that the recovery rate has increased to 71.87 per cent. "938 patients have been discharged today. Patients returning home healthy are our beacon of hope," the minister tweeted.

Of the 26,772 positive cases, 8,672 are active cases, 64 have died and three have migrated out of the state, he said. Meanwhile, jailed JNU student Sharjeel Imam, lodged in the Guwahati Central Jail for his alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests, tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, a jail official said. Imam's swab samples along with other inmates were tested earlier and the results came today, Inspector General (Prisons) Dasarath Das said.

He was earlier scheduled to be taken to Delhi but now would be shifted to a hospital here for treatment. Imam, who was active in the Shaheen Bagh protests, was booked under sedition laws.

He was brought to Guwahati in January for interrogation and has been lodged in Guwahati Central Jail since then. Das said 435 inmates of the Jail have so far tested positive and these include peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and his two associates along with NDFB Chief Ranjan Daimary. Meanwhile, 948 Assam police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus till date, out of whom, 599 have recovered and two have died, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) G P Singh said.

The minister said with the unlock down, "we expect cases to increase at an average of 90 to 1,000 daily and reach a peak by September 15 following which a decline in the number of cases is expected". He said efforts were on to create 10,000 additional beds to accommodate new patients and "we hope to complete it by the first week of August".

The total number of samples tested in the state so far is 6,89,343.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ohio House speaker, four others charged in $60 million bribery case

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican, and four other men with ties to state politics were arrested on Tuesday in a 60 million federal bribery case, in one of the largest corruption cases in the states history, a U.S. prosecuto...

Sport-Leagues continue to embrace protests; Trump ready to tune out

As professional sports in North America slowly return amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the debate over athletes kneeling during the national anthem as part of the fight against racial injustice is growing louder. The protest movement sparked by ...

Governors in U.S. South clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas. In Texas, Gove...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rally on EU's massive recovery fund

World shares rallied to their highest since February and the euro hit its strongest in 18 months on Tuesday after European Union leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive regional economies ravaged by the coronavirus. The agre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020