Labourer finds 10.69-carat diamond from mine in MP's Panna

Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer found a 10.69-carat diamond from a mine in Ranipura area of Panna district on July 21.

ANI | Panna (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:29 IST
RK Pandey, District Diamond Officer with the diamond. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Anandilal Kushwaha, a labourer, found a 10.69-carat diamond from a mine in Ranipura area of Panna district on July 21. RK Pandey, District Diamond Officer told reporters here that Kushwaha had earlier this month found another diamond.

"Anandilal Kushwaha was issued a 17/20 patta in Ranipur. He has deposited a 10.69-carat diamond, prior to this, he had also found another smaller diamond, of 70 cent, on July 14. Both the diamonds are of good quality," Pandey said. The official added that while small pieces of diamond were being found even in the lockdown period, this was a special find, and said that they will hopefully continue finding more such pieces to meet the demand.

Kushwaha, meanwhile, said that he was very happy with his find and he will continue the job with more vigour to find more large pieces of the precious commodity. "It is a great achievement for me, I will continue in this line and hope for getting more such big pieces of diamond. All my co-workers had a role in me finding this large diamond, I had found one earlier too and had deposited it at the office," he said. (ANI)

