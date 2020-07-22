Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala: Kin of 27-year-old brain dead man donates his organs, saves 8 lives

Anujith, a 27-year-old man who was declared brain dead on July 17, turned saviour for eight persons after his wife Princy and sister Ajalya donated his organs after his death.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-07-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:27 IST
Kerala: Kin of 27-year-old brain dead man donates his organs, saves 8 lives
Human organs airlifted in Kerala for transplant on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Anujith, a 27-year-old man who was declared brain dead on July 17, turned saviour for eight persons after his wife Princy and sister Ajalya donated his organs after his death. Anujith met with a bike accident on July 14 near Kottarakkara in Kerala's Kollam district. He was taken to the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in a critical condition and was later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. He was declared brain dead through two Apnea tests at the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences.

Princy and Ajalya came forward to donate his heart, kidneys, eyes, small intestine and hands to save the lives of eight persons. Health Minister K K Shailaja appreciated the family for taking this humanitarian step in the time of grief. The minister also expressed condolences to Anujith's family. The organ donation was made through 'Mrithasanjeevani' - Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS) of the state government. Anujith's heart was donated to Thrippunithura-native Sunny Thomas (55) who is under treatment at the Lisie Hospital in Kochi, and the receiver of hand and small intestine is undergoing treatment at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences.

As directed by the chief minister, a Pawan Hans AS 35 Dauphin helicopter rented by the state government, carried out the mission of collecting Anujith's organs from the Hyatt Hotel in Ernakulam on Tuesday. In 2010, Anujith had made headlines for his timely intervention to avoid a train accident. Anujith and his friends waved a red basket to alert the loco pilot on the railway track. With this timely act, they had saved the lives of many people.

Anujith worked as a driver at a private enterprise and later as a salesman at a supermarket in Kottarakkara following the lockdown. He has a three-year-old son. His body will be taken to his residence after the post-mortem examination. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Study shows fusion protein holds promise for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension

Symptoms of pulmonary arterial hypertension PAH may begin slowly, and even before they appear, extensive damage has caused the obstruction of small arteries leading to increased blood pressure in the lungs. By the time symptoms -- most nota...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...

Ambica Steels Limited is Developing its New Dedicated E-marketing Website for its Customers

NEW DELHI, July 22, 2020,PRNewswire -- Ambica Steel Limited, one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of stainless steel in India, is launching its new dedicated e-marketing website and Software providing complete information ab...

Confusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge

Japan on Wednesday kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new coronavirus cases. Go To Travel - dubbed Go To Trouble by some local media...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020