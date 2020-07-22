Left Menu
ED raids Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in fertilizer scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the properties of Agrasen Gehlot, the elder brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the fertilizer scam.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:23 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at the properties of Agrasen Gehlot, the elder brother of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the fertilizer scam. Agrasen Gehlot is the owner of a company named Anupam Krishi, on which the Customs department has levied a penalty of Rs 7 crore for alleged violations of rules in exports.

The ED also conducted searches at six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, two in West Bengal, and one in New Delhi in connection with the scam, sources said. According to sources, raids also being conducted at the residence of former MP Badriram Jakhar.

The BJP had earlier accused Agrasen Gehlot of being involved in a scam during the UPA regime and claimed that his company allegedly exported subsidised fertiliser. This comes at a time when the Rajasthan Congress is in crisis after simmering differences between Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came to light. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 MLAs under the anti-defection law.

However, the notice was challenged in the Rajasthan High Court and is pending order on July 24. Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. (ANI)

