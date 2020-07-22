Prime Ministers New Zealand and Viet Nam meet virtually to boost partnership

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met virtually with Viet Nam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss the importance of the New Zealand-Viet Nam relationship, and to formally announce its elevation to a Strategic Partnership.

"The relationship between New Zealand and Viet Nam has grown a lot in recent years, particularly in trade and people to people connections," Jacinda Ardern said.

"My meeting with Prime Minister Phuc today marked our strengthened ties over 45 years of diplomatic relations. It was also a timely opportunity to share perspectives on our respective management of COVID-19 and to commit further to working together toward trade and economic recovery," Jacinda Ardern said.

Trade between New Zealand and Viet Nam has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching over NZ$2 billion in the year ending March 2020. This places Viet Nam as New Zealand's 15th largest two-way trading partner. Viet Nam is projected to be one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia in the next few years.

"New Zealand and Viet Nam share a warm and constructive relationship, but there is more we can do together. Viet Nam is Chair of ASEAN this year. We have shared interests in peace and prosperity in the region and as supporters of the multilateral rules-based order and regional economic integration," Jacinda Ardern said.

The upgrade to Strategic Partnership is supported by a number of government to government arrangements that deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, education, vocational training, and finance.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)