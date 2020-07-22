Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prime Ministers New Zealand and Viet Nam meet virtually to boost partnership

“The relationship between New Zealand and Viet Nam has grown a lot in recent years, particularly in trade and people to people connections,” Jacinda Ardern said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:42 IST
Prime Ministers New Zealand and Viet Nam meet virtually to boost partnership
Trade between New Zealand and Viet Nam has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching over NZ$2 billion in the year ending March 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@WMatthewsNZ)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met virtually with Viet Nam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss the importance of the New Zealand-Viet Nam relationship, and to formally announce its elevation to a Strategic Partnership.

"The relationship between New Zealand and Viet Nam has grown a lot in recent years, particularly in trade and people to people connections," Jacinda Ardern said.

"My meeting with Prime Minister Phuc today marked our strengthened ties over 45 years of diplomatic relations. It was also a timely opportunity to share perspectives on our respective management of COVID-19 and to commit further to working together toward trade and economic recovery," Jacinda Ardern said.

Trade between New Zealand and Viet Nam has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching over NZ$2 billion in the year ending March 2020. This places Viet Nam as New Zealand's 15th largest two-way trading partner. Viet Nam is projected to be one of the fastest-growing economies in Asia in the next few years.

"New Zealand and Viet Nam share a warm and constructive relationship, but there is more we can do together. Viet Nam is Chair of ASEAN this year. We have shared interests in peace and prosperity in the region and as supporters of the multilateral rules-based order and regional economic integration," Jacinda Ardern said.

The upgrade to Strategic Partnership is supported by a number of government to government arrangements that deepen cooperation in areas such as agriculture, education, vocational training, and finance.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Big day in India's nuclear history, says Amit Shah as Kakrapar atomic power plant achieves criticality

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded Indian scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved criticality. He also said that a new India is marching ahead to realise PM Modis vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Taking to Twitter ...

Capital conservation for banks important as moratorium ends on August 31: SBI report

State-owned banks need to be recapitalized or given the alternative of capital conservation as a one-year suspension under insolvency and bankruptcy code IBC provisions will affect the resolution of stressed accounts, says an SBI research r...

Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has extended his support in empowering a group of women rag-pickers, who have taken it upon themselves to make and sell rakhis this Raksha Bandhan. Khurrana, along with wife Tahira Kashyap, for years has b...

Six-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem COVID-19 spread

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has imposed a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley, except for Bandipora district, following a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, officials said on Wednesday. The d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020