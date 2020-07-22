Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K's Rajouri, recover arms, ammo

A terrorist hideout has been busted in Rajouri district's Thanamandi area by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army's 38 Rashtriya Rifles, according to security officials.

During a cordon and search operation, arms and ammunition including one Pika gun, one Chinese pistol, 168 Pika rounds, 47 AK rounds and two under barrel grenade launchers (UBGL) were recovered from the spot.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army had arrested a terrorist and busted a terror funding module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), officials said. (ANI)