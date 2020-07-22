UP govt will not spare culprits who killed Ghaziabad journalist: Union Minister Naqvi

Slamming Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for commenting on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh after the murder of a journalist in Ghaziabad, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government would not spare the culprits who killed Vikram Joshi. "We don't need proof about anything that is going in the state of Uttar Pradesh from Priyanka Gandhi. Whoever is the culprit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government will not spare them," Naqvi told ANI.

Naqvi's remark came after Priyanka had rebuked the Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, specifically mentioning the incident wherein a journalist in Ghaziabad was shot for complaining to the police about his niece being harassed. "Ghaziabad is in NCR. If such is the condition of law and order here, then you can guess the condition of law and order in the entire Uttar Pradesh. A journalist was shot because he had complained to the police about his niece being harassed. How will any common man feel safe in this jungle raj?" Priyanka had written on Twitter.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has said that Rs 10 lakh economic assistance has been announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the family of Joshi who died on Wednesday after being shot by miscreants on July 20. Kalanidhi Naithani, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad said, "The case is registered. as per the CCTV footage, nine accused have been arrested. The main accused, Ravi and Chotu have been arrested. Ravi had planned the task and Chotu had shot at the journalist. Their illegal pistol was also seized. If anyone else's name comes up, that person will also be arrested."

"The police have taken the statements of the accused. Security arrangements have been made for the family," the SSP said. Earlier in the day, a group of journalists held a protest against the murder of Joshi. (ANI)