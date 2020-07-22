Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar tests coronavirus positive
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Another Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:03 IST
Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a Facebook post, Sattar, who is an MLA from Sillod constituency in Aurangabad and is a minister of state in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said he his home quarantined in Mumbai and appealed to those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.
Earlier, state cabinet ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease and later recovered. Another Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
