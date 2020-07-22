EDMC tweaks Ghazipur slaughterhouse tender conditions to pave way for more bids

Left Menu
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has tweaked the tender conditions for running the Ghazipur slaughterhouse to pave the way for multiple bids, following intervention by local BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

Updated: 22-07-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:55 IST
The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has tweaked the tender conditions for running the Ghazipur slaughterhouse to pave the way for multiple bids, following intervention by local BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir said there were complaints earlier that the tender conditions prohibited a number of bidders from participating in the process.

"When the complaints were raised, I looked into the issue to ensure maximum participation in the process" said the cricketer-turned-BJP MP. "In my discussions with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) leaders, it was agreed upon that the tender for the Ghazipur slaughterhouse should allow multiple bids so that the civic body gets more revenue," he said.

The BJP-ruled EDMC is financially the weakest among the three municipal corporations. The slaughterhouse, spread over 25 acres near the NH-24 in Ghazipur, is the only legal abattoir in the national capital supplying goat, sheep and buffalo meat.

The 10-year lease period of the operator running the facility ended in August 2019 but it was granted extension. Gambhir said an extension of contract should not be awarded in a non-transparent manner.

"Extension without transparent system should not happen. So I suggested a new tender process should be raised that will lead to EDMC earning more revenue," he said. East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain said a new tender has been floated for running the Ghazipur slaughterhouse on Monday. It can be filed both online and offline.  The tender has been uploaded on the EDMC website. The last date of online submission is August 22, whereas manual submission is allowed till August 24, Jain said.

He said various changes have been made in the tender to allow multiple bidders to participate in the process. "The marking system has been abolished in the new tender process and considerable relaxation has also been given in the technical bid. Also, the financial bid amount has been reduced to just Rs 25 crore," Jain said.

The experience criterion for running the rendering plant of the facility has also been removed, he added. Besides, another condition which required the bidder company to have an annual profit share of Rs 40 crore for the last five years has been reduced to just Rs six crore, Jain said.

The facility set up in 2009 operates three shifts, slaughtering around 10,000 goats, sheep and buffalo in a day. It also has a rendering plant to dispose 200 animal carcasses per day, said an EDMC official..

