Rains in several parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in many parts of Rajasthan, while a few places received heavy rainfall, according to Met department here. The department has forecast similar weather conditions Thursday with possibility of heavy rains at isolated places in the state.

Jaipur | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:58 IST
Light to moderate rains were witnessed in many parts of Rajasthan, while a few places received heavy rainfall, according to Met department here. Chauth Ka Barwara (Sawaimadhopur) and Merta city (Nagaur) each recorded 8 cm rainfall, while Jodhpur, Kolayat (Bikaner) and Shergarh (Jodhpur) each received 7 cm rains till Wednesday morning

Several other places recorded below 7 cm rain. Alwar, Sikar, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Churu received 5.4 mm, 3.2 mm, 3 mm, 0.6 mm, and 0.4 mm rain respectively till a Met report said. The department has forecast similar weather conditions Thursday with possibility of heavy rains at isolated places in the state.

