Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj cautions staff against social media campaign on pay hike

Now, some elements have started inciting other employees for demanding a rise in the pay grade," Patel said. "When the administration is busy fighting coronavirus, some people are running a malicious social media campaign to misguide our employees.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:04 IST
Guj cautions staff against social media campaign on pay hike

The Gujarat government on Wednesday cautioned its employees, particularly nurses, police officers and bus conductors, against falling prey to a "malicious" social media campaign seeking a higher pay grade. Talking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel alleged that even as the administration was busy tackling coronavirus, "some elements" were trying to mislead and incite the government employees by running a social media campaign for higher pay grade.

He was referring to a campaign on Twitter and Facebook that seeks higher pay grade for nurses, police officers and conductors employed by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). The campaign started a week back after the state government suspended its Government Resolution (GR), which had proposed a reduction in the pay grade of a section of primary teachers. The GR had proposed to reduce the pay grade from Rs 4,200 to Rs 2,800. However, it had suspended the GR following a campaign by teachers.

Citing this decision, other employees have started seeking a higher pay grade to end the "injustice" against them. "By suspending the GR, we had only restored the old pay grade of Rs 4,200. However, an impression was created that the government has increased the pay grade from Rs 2,800 to Rs 4,200. Now, some elements have started inciting other employees for demanding a rise in the pay grade," Patel said.

"When the administration is busy fighting coronavirus, some people are running a malicious social media campaign to misguide our employees. First, an attempt was made to incite policemen. Now, health workers are being targeted," he said. People should be wary of such campaigns...Don' fall prey to such malicious campaign," he added.

Patel, who handles Finance and Health portfolios, cautioned the employees not to get carried away by this kind of campaign from outsiders. He assured the employees that no injustice has been done to them in terms of the pay grade.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Slack files anti-competitive complaint against Microsoft in EU

Workplace chatting service Slack has filed a complaint in the EU against Microsoft, accusing the software company of anti-competitive behaviour. Slack says Microsoft illegally bundles Microsoft Teams messaging product, which is similar to S...

Punjab to procure 7 RNA-extraction machines to spur COVID testing facility

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to procure seven automatic RNA-extraction machines to equip viral testing labs in the state to boost their COVID-19 testing capacity. Three such labs are already operational at government medical c...

Urea output at record 244.55 lakh tonne in FY20

The urea production rose to record 244.55 lakh tonne in 2019-20 while sales increased 5 per cent to 336.97 lakh tonne, according to the government data. The shortfall between domestic production of urea and demand is met through imports. ...

Curfew-like restrictions to be imposed in Manipur for 14 days, beginning Thursday 2 pm: CM N Biren Singh.

Curfew-like restrictions to be imposed in Manipur for 14 days, beginning Thursday 2 pm CM N Biren Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020