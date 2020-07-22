Maha: Man injured in firing at Pune farm house

Two unidentified men opened fire in a farm house, injuring the manager of the establishment in Vadgaon Maval area of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place at around 11 am, when two motorcycle-borne men shot at Milind Manerikar (50), injuring him in the stomach, an official said.

While the attackers fled the scene, the victim was rushed to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said. The Pune Rural police has registered an offence against unidentified persons and further probe is underway, the official added.