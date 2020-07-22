Govt school in J-K's Udhampur to be repaired after being damaged due to rains

The building of Government Higher Secondary School in Damnote, Udhampur that was damaged due to rainfall in March this year is yet to be repaired. The students of the area are facing problems and have requested authorities to repair it at the earliest. Naresh Singh, a student, said, "The school was damaged and we want it to get repaired as soon as possible so that we can study. The problem is that we have to sit outside in the open."

"Due to the rains, the entire building has been damaged. I used to study here till last year, but not I left, but my younger brother has to study and students are facing problems. We want the government to start repair work at the earliest," said Vikas Thakur, an ex-student. "The high school is running in primary and middle school buildings. The high school building has been damaged due to the rains. I met the district administration and other authorities but not much has been done. I request that we get a complete building with infrastructure soon so that students don't suffer," said Thakur, the Sarpanch.

"The girl students are more and they face difficulties. If the lockdown wasn't there and schools were functioning, the student would have to sit in the open to study and they would be sent home in case of rains," he added. Chief Education Officer PD Sharma said, "I got a report from the DPO that the school was damaged since it rained. The budget for the construction of five classrooms has been approved. Work will start as soon as the funds are released." (ANI)