Curfew-like restrictions to be imposed in Manipur for 14 days

Curfew-like restrictions will be imposed for 14 days across Manipur, beginning Thursday 2 pm, to stem the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, he said the decision was taken at an emergency cabinet meeting held in the evening.

Singh said though it is too early to state that there is local transmission of the coronavirus, it is a matter of concern that people with no travel history were found to be COVID-19 positive in Thoubal district. Besides, he said the reluctance of people in following the COVID-related protocols necessitated the restrictions.

The chief minister noted that 63 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tested positive for the disease after coming to the northeastern state from other parts of the country. Singh, however, maintained that essential services will be exempted from the purview of the restrictions and "time-to-time" arrangements will be made by involving the home and health departments to make sure that people get their daily needs.

He said any non-compliance will be strongly dealt with. A seven-day curfew was imposed in Thoubal on Tuesday to deal with the situation in the district.

The state cabinet also resolved to engage 100 doctors, 90 nurses and 60 multi-tasking staff for six months to work at different COVID care centres. "Our priority is to save lives," Singh said.