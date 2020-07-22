133 buses seized in Delhi for plying in unauthorised manner

The Delhi government has seized 133 private buses registered in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar among others, plying on the city roads in an unauthorised manner, a senior official said on Wednesday. The interstate bus service is suspended in Delhi since March due to the coronavirus outbreak. “It is noted that since ‘unlockdown’ was announced, some private operators started plying their contract carriage buses ferrying passengers between Delhi and destinations, particularly in UP and Rajasthan,” Special Commissioner (Transport) K K Dahia said. "In a major crackdown in the past one week, the enforcement branch of the Transport Department seized 133 buses, including 92 registered in UP, 23 in Rajasthan and seven in Bihar," he said. The seized buses also included some sleeper coaches that run for longer distances. The respective state transport authorities are being requested to cancel permits of these vehicles, the officer said. The crackdown will continue and the transport department has deputed 20 teams for action against such vehicles, he added. PTI VIT SRY