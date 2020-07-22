Left Menu
In a significant feat, a youth from Srinagar, Danish Kak, has made quite a leap in the entertainment industry.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:14 IST
Kashmiri youth shines in entertainment industry, launches his own music label
Danish Kak speaking to ANI in Srinagar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant feat, a youth from Srinagar, Danish Kak, has made quite a leap in the entertainment industry. Started his career with modelling, Kak is now producing music albums. He has worked with renowned music labels -- T-series and Zee Music and has also launched his own music label, Yellow Sky Music.

While speaking to ANI, Kak said after completing preliminary education in his hometown, he went to Delhi to study media studies and later to Mumbai, in 2010, to pursue his dream of becoming a director. However, fate had something else in store for the aspiring filmmaker. "During my college days, I directed several short movies and did some certification courses. Some people said that I look good and nudged me to give a shot at acting and modelling," he said.

Kak started his acting career with advertisements and got his first break in Bollywood with 'Student of the Year'. He shared that his experience working with Dharma Productions was a "big thing". "My first audition was for the advertisement for a mobile company. 'Student of the Year' was my first film. It was a great experience for me to work with Dharma Productions. Being an outsider, I got a big exposure there. I shot for several months in India and abroad," he said.

Kak shared that his "ultimate goal" is to create "good content for people". "For the past five-six years, I am producing music big labels like T-series, Zee. I also launched my own label, Yellow Sky Music. My ultimate goal is to produce movies, web series and create good content," he said.

He further said that he wants to do "something for Kashmir and Kashmiris". "I want to do something for Kashmir and Kashmiri youth. I am planning to shoot here in the near future to give exposure to youth. I will help them as much as I can," he added. Besides acting, Kak also represented Jammu and Kashmir at the national level for cricket.

Mashroor Ali, Kak's cousin, who lives in Srinagar said he feels proud that the latter is a role model for Kashmiri youth. "He started his career modelling and acted in movies. Later, he became a producer. He has seen very much struggles. He created a new path for Kashmiris and Kashmiri youth. I feel very proud that we are from Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

