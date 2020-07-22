Left Menu
NIA arrests senior Naxal of banned CPI (Maoist)

The case pertains to the seizure of Rs 6 lakh and incriminating material from CPI (Maoist) cadre -- Manoj Kumar -- of Giridih on January 22, 2018, while he was going to make levy payment to CPI (Maoist) terrorists, the official said. The NIA, which re-registered the case and took over investigation on July 22, 2018, found the incriminating role of Manjhi, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

The NIA on Wednesday arrested a senior Naxal cadre of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) for his alleged involvement in the collection of huge amounts of levy from contractors for illegal activities, an official said. Sunil Manjhi, 37, a resident of Jharkhand's Giridih district, is a member of Bihar-Jharkhand Special Area Committee (BJSAC) of CPI (Maoist), a spokesperson of the NIA said.

"He was very active in Naxal activities in Parasnath area of Giridih and was instrumental in the collection of huge amounts of levy from contractors engaged in the developmental projects being undertaken in that area," he said. The case pertains to the seizure of Rs 6 lakh and incriminating material from CPI (Maoist) cadre -- Manoj Kumar -- of Giridih on January 22, 2018, while he was going to make levy payment to CPI (Maoist) terrorists, the official said.

The NIA, which re-registered the case and took over investigation on July 22, 2018, found the incriminating role of Manjhi, the official of the premier investigation agency said. He was produced before a special NIA court in Ranchi which remanded him to four days' of NIA remand for his custodial interrogation, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

