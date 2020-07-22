Ask people to celebrate Bakrid at home: UP DGP urges clerics

The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday urged Muslim clerics to motivate people to celebrate Bakrid at their homes and refrain from offering collective ‘namaaz’. The festival falling on August 1 this year is also called Eid al-Adha or Bakri-Eid.

UP's Director General of Police HC Awasthy made the request to clerics while pointing out the provisions of the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government on celebrating festivals. "The clerics in all districts have been asked to motivate people to celebrate the festival in their homes and abstain from offering collective 'namaaz'. Police should also make announcements through loudspeakers to adhere to the social distancing norms, ” the DGP said in a statement.

The guidelines of the MHA and the UP government have also been sent to all district superintendents of police for their compliance, he added. “Strict vigil has to be maintained on different social media platforms. On getting information about the spread of rumours, the same should be rebutted, and the action should be initiated," the statement said.

DGP Awasthi also said communal and mischievous elements must be identified, a strict watch should be maintained over them and, if needed, strict preventive action should be initiated against them He also instructed the police stations’ SHOs and circle officers to take even minor incidents seriously and act on them immediately. Drone cameras also should be used to monitor areas of mixed population, the DGP instructed.

“A morning party of policemen should be constituted in all police station areas to undertake morning checks and act on objectionable banners, posters and other material,” he added. CCTVs should be arranged for sensitive places and crossings and videography teams should also be constituted.

Static magistrates and police pickets should also be deployed as per the need, the DGP said. Social distancing norms have to be adhered to while discharging their duties, he added.

According to clerics, Bakrid this year falls on August 1..