Lockdown in Bhopal to be imposed from July 24 to August 2: MP Home Min

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal from July 24 to August 2 in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the city.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:55 IST
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal from July 24 to August 2 in wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the city. "A decision has been taken to implement 10 days lockdown in Bhopal from the night of July 24 to August 2. This decision has been taken in view of the situation of the coronavirus infection in the Madhya Pradesh capital," Mishra tweeted in Hindi.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Health Department, a total of 4,669 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bhopal so far. Mishra said that during the lockdown in the state capital, only essential services be allowed to function.

"During the 10-day lockdown in Bhopal, only medicines, milk, vegetables and government ration shops will remain open. Therefore, all the people of Bhopal are requested to make arrangements for the necessary goods in two days. Like the earlier lockdown for commuters, only e-pass will be allowed," he wrote in his second tweet. The Home Minister urged the people not to panic and said the order for the availability of essential items has been issued.

"The lockdown will end on the morning of August 4. There will be the availability of essential goods, directions have been given to provide ration to the poor, so there is no need to panic. We all have to work together to control the coronavirus infection," he said in a subsequent tweet. As per the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 24,095 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

