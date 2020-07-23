Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules iduring entrance exam
Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:52 IST
Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, who had appeared for KEAM examination, tested positive. He wrote the examination at St Antony's School, Valiyathura.
According to reports, a total of three students and one parent have tested positive among students who appeared for KEAM. Photos and videos of people gathering outside the examination centre were circulating on social media. The police team will verify the pictures and videos from outside examination centres to identify each person.
The case was registered under relevant sections of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Centre taking gold smuggling case seriously, says Union Minister V Muraleedharan; CM Pinarayi Vijayan should clarify Kerala govt stand
Opposition parties in Kerala demand CM's resignation over gold smuggling case
Gold smuggling case: PIL in Kerala HC seeks probe by Central agencies
Kerala: Strict measures in place in Poonthura after surge in COVID-19 cases, borders to be sealed
Palaniswami asks Vijayan to permit TN fishermen to resume fishing in Kerala from Aug 1