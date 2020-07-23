Kerala: Parents booked for flouting COVID rules iduring entrance exam

Kerala police on Wednesday registered a case against about 600 parents of students, who appeared for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance exam, for flouting COVID-19 protocol on July 16. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy from Poonthura in Thiruvananthapuram, who had appeared for KEAM examination, tested positive. He wrote the examination at St Antony's School, Valiyathura.

According to reports, a total of three students and one parent have tested positive among students who appeared for KEAM. Photos and videos of people gathering outside the examination centre were circulating on social media. The police team will verify the pictures and videos from outside examination centres to identify each person.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020. (ANI)