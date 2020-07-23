Left Menu
Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held in Haridwar on schedule: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that the Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar as scheduled in 2021.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:57 IST
CM Trivdendra Singh Rawat in the meeting held on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that the Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar as scheduled in 2021. "The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will be held on time in 2021, however, how its scale and the form of event will be decided according to the prevailing situations at that time," said Rawat.

Rawat held a meeting at his residence on Wednesday with Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) head Narendra Giri, along with other representatives of Akhada over the arrangements for the Kumbh Mela. The Chief Minister urged the Akhada representatives to directly approach the Urban Development Minister Kaushik regarding their problems so that they can be resolved at the earliest. He said special focus will be laid on reconstruction of roads leading to the Akhadas, removing encroachments and ensuring sanitation.

During the meeting, ABAP president urged the Chief Minister to name the ghats in Kumbh Mela after the tutelary deities of the 13 Akhadas. He also requested Rawat to facilitate work on water supply, electricity connection and repair of toilets among other works.

On this, the Chief Minister said the state government is considering to give financial support to all 13 Akhadas for the arrangements of necessary infrastructure facilities for the pilgrims at their level. (ANI)

