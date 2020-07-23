Man arrested for robbery in UP's Muzaffarnagar

An accused in a robbery case was arrested in the Civil Lines area here on Thursday following a brief encounter with police personnel. The accused, identified as Johnny, alias Shubham, sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire and was shifted to a hospital, SHO D K Tyagi said.

Constable Israr was also injured in the encounter, he said. Police said Rs 1.30 lakh cash, a motorcycle and a firearm was seized from the accused. On July 21, armed men had stormed a medical agency in the area and looted Rs two lakh from the facility, the police added.