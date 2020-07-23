Government plans to add 4-5 more sectors in production-linked incentive scheme: Tarun Bajaj

Apart from the mobile handset sector the Finance Ministry is looking at adding more sectors in production-linked incentive schemes, extending it to medical equipment and pharmaceuticals sectors, said Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance. He was speaking at the FICCI's 17th Annual Capital Market Conference 'CAPAM2020'.

Bajaj said the current government is also looking out to expand bank credit package to more sectors. He said the government is focussed on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat programme and monetisation. It is looking for monetisation in areas like railways, road transport, power and shipping.

Bajaj said railway station bids have received a lot of interest. Around 20 companies have shown interest as bidders. He said that some Central Public Sector Enterprises are performing good and expect that they will spend at least Rs 2-3 lakh crores on infrastructure development this year.

He also assured that the government is ready to borrow a bit more to meet the spending targets for infrastructure projects, if required. (ANI)