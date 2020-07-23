MoD issues formal letter for Permanent Commission grant to Women Officers in Indian Army
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:26 IST
New Delhi, 23 July 2020: Ministry of Defence has issued the formal Government Sanction Letter for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) to Women Officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering Women Officers to shoulder larger roles in the organisation.
The order specifies grant of PC to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) Women Officers in all ten streams of the Indian Army i.e Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).
In anticipation, the Army Headquarters had set in motion a series of preparatory actions for the conduct of the Permanent Commission Selection Board for affected Women Officers. The Selection Board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC Women Officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.
The Indian Army is committed to providing equal opportunities to all personnel including Women Officers to serve the Nation.
(With Inputs from PIB)
