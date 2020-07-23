Left Menu
Vice president, PM pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of India's independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:58 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of India's independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for the country. While Tilak was born in 1856, Azad was born in 1906.

"Tributes to the two brave sons of Mother India, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad on their birth anniversary," the prime minster tweeted. In a series of tweets, the vice president said, "Today, let us pay our tributes to these bravehearts and resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for this great country." There should be a greater focus in school books on the tales of sacrifice, patriotism and valour of iconic national leaders and freedom fighters to inspire the younger generation, Naidu said.

He added that instead of merely covering commemorative occasions, the media must regularly highlight their stories. "Though Chandrashekhar Azad left his earthly abode too soon, at the age of 25 years, he was one of the most inspirational youth leaders of the freedom movement. He was also a mentor, philosopher and guide to a number of young freedom fighters, most notably Bhagat Singh," Naidu said.

Referring to Tilak, the vice president said he endeavoured to awaken the political consciousness of people through two weekly newspapers that he owned and edited, "Kesari", published in Marathi, and "The Mahratta", published in English. "He vehemently criticised the British rule through these publications," he noted. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he bows to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary.

"He was a true patriot who envisioned the idea of Independent India. Lokmanya Tilak was a towering personality, blessed with immense wisdom. His contribution to India's freedom movement will always be remembered," he said. Describing Azad as an "immortal revolutionary", Singh said he remembers and salutes the revolutionary leader. Azad's name inspires Indians to die for the country, he said. "Salutations to Chandrashekhar Azad, who sacrificed his life for the freedom of the country," the defence minister added.

