Three men killed in separate incidents in UP's Sultanpur

Three persons died in separate incidents in the city here on Thursday, police said. Hariprasad (30) was shot dead by some unidentified persons in Pahadpur Raipatti village in Dostpur area around 5 am, they said.

Family members alleged that Hariprasad's mother had in March registered an FIR against some persons of the village in a dacoity case but police did not take action due to which they apparently took revenge. Police is probing the matter. In another incident in Bhariravpur village in Akhand Nagar of the district, the body of one Sonu was found lying in the field and police suspect that the man appeared to have been beaten to death.

In the third incident, a youth was found hanging from a temple in Chhatauna Bazar in Chanda area of the district. Satyendra Anand Saraswati alias Naga Baba (22) was found hanging inside the temple.

Locals alleged that he was killed and then hanged. Police is probing the matter. No arrests have so far been made in the three cases.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police Shiv Hari Meena said that the three case investigations will be concluded soon and those involved sent to jail..