Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 more test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; cases rise to 326

Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus count to 326, a health official said on Thursday. He said that all of them recently returned from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Nepal and were under quarantine since their arrival in the state. Pachuau said that the state now has 147 active cases which include 110 employees of military and paramilitary forces.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:00 IST
9 more test COVID-19 positive in Mizoram; cases rise to 326
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's coronavirus count to 326, a health official said on Thursday. The nine included two Army personnel and an Assam Rifles jawan.

Health department spokesperson on COVID-19, Dr. Pachuau Lalmalsawma, said that eight of the newly infected people, including a 10-year-old boy, are from Aizawl district and one is from Champhai, he said. He said that all of them recently returned from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, and Nepal and were under quarantine since their arrival in the state.

Pachuau said that the state now has 147 active cases which include 110 employees of military and paramilitary forces. A total of 179 patients have also recovered from the disease.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wie named U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captain

Michelle Wie-West was confirmed as assistant captain of the 2021 U.S. Solheim Cup team on Thursday but has not ruled out a playing role despite not competing in a PGA Tour event for more than a year.Wie, who has won three Solheim Cups, said...

United Breweries Limited and Inclusive India Foundation Provide Relief Kits for Amphan Super Cyclone Victims in Sunderbans, West Bengal

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 23 ANIBusinessWire India On May 20, 2020, Amphan Super Cyclone caused widespread damage in West Bengal specifically in the Sundarbans area. Winds at the speed of 160 to 170 kilometres per hour, tore through th...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as labor market rebound slows

Wall Streets main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling.T...

U.S. and Baltic states oppose Russian "rewriting of history"

The United States joined Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Thursday in opposing any Russian attempts to rewrite history after President Vladimir Putin said the Baltic states had consented to their 1940 annexation by the Soviet Union. We stan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020