Record spike of over 2,500 cases take UP's COVID-19 tally to 58,104; death toll 1,298

Uttar Pradesh registered on Thursday yet another largest single-day spike of 2,516 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 58,104, while the death toll climbed to 1,298 with 35 fatalities. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, however, said the state has registered 2,529 fresh cases on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 58,104. On Wednesday, the tally was 55,588. Prasad said the number of active case in the state stood at 21,003 with 35,803 patients having recovered from the viral disease so far. In total, 16.54 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus infection of which 54,897 were examined on Wednesday, he said.

The official said static booths were being set up in every district, where people can get themselves tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. More than 55,000 COVID helpdesks have been established in the state, he said..