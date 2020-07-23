Record 1,078 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 28 deaths

With a highest single-day spike of 1,078 cases, the coronavirus case count in Gujarat crossed 52,000 on Thursday, the state health department said. While the number of cases reached 52,563, death toll due to the pandemic in the state rose to 2,257 with 28 patients dying since Wednesday evening, it said.

718 persons were discharged from hospitals in the state during this period, taking the total of recovered coronavirus patients to 37,958. Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 52,563, new cases 1,078, deaths 2,257, discharged 37,958, active cases 12,348 and people tested so far 5,92,123.