J-K: Army recovers Chinese pistols, grenades during search operation in Baramulla

A search operation was launched along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday in which Chinese pistols, grenades and other warlike stores were recovered, said Indian Army on Thursday.

"Last evening a search operation was launched along LoC in Hathlanga, Rampur Sector, Baramulla district. During operation, weapon cache was discovered. Recoveries include one AK 47 with magazines, five Chinese pistols with magazines, 24 grenades and other warlike stores," the Indian Army said. (ANI)