Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Delhi civic body planning to disburse salary to docs, nurses roster-wise: Mayor

Citing "paucity of funds", North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday expressed the civic body's inability to disburse salaries due to its healthcare workers at once, and said the plan was to give it to them roster-wise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:22 IST
North Delhi civic body planning to disburse salary to docs, nurses roster-wise: Mayor

Citing "paucity of funds", North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Thursday expressed the civic body's inability to disburse salaries due to its healthcare workers at once, and said the plan was to give it to them roster-wise. He said their salaries for March and April have already been released.

"I got reports that some doctors and nurses are protesting over non-payment of salaries. Our revenue sources have dried up due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we are trying to do our best for our doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers," he said. The mayor said due to "paucity of funds", it is difficult for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to release salaries at once.

"So, we are prioritising it and planning to release it as per their rosters. Also, we have to pay salaries to sanitation workers and other employees. So, it takes a lot of time. But, we want to assure our doctors and nurses, we are with them," he said. Senior NDMC officials on June 19 had said that salaries of doctors working for the civic body which were due for March and April have been released in compliance with Delhi High Court orders.

Doctors of the NDMC's two major hospitals -- Hindu Rao Hospital and Kasturba Hospital -- have been demanding release of salaries due to them. The North Delhi mayor had on July 7 met the nurses of Kasturba Hospital who had been protesting over non-payment of salaries due to them, following which they "ended their stir".

Prakash said, "I had gone to Kasturba Hospital and met the protesting nurses demanding payment of salaries due to them". After discussing all the issues with the nurses in detail and assurances from the corporation, the nurses "ended their protest". "All employees are being paid in a phased manner, and the salaries due to these nurses will also be released soon," the mayor had said after meeting the nurses.

He said the country is going through a pandemic and in such situation, "we all have to stand together, only then we can fight it". Asked about the source of earning for the NDMC, the mayor said, property tax, car parking revenue, licence fee and advertisement revenue are the main sources of income.

"Annually, we get about Rs 700-800 cr from property tax. But so far we have received only about Rs 200 cr. Our expenditure on salaries and maintenance is about Rs 350 cr per month," Prakash said. "I had recently met the Delhi Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and urged him to release the funds due to the civic body," he added.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Trump will not send federal troops to New York City -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will not be sending federal law enforcement to New York City for now as the city deals with an increase in crime. The President and I had a good conversation. He sa...

ECB announces six teams for Emirates D10 tournament

Emirates Cricket Board ECB on Thursday announced the six teams that will take part in the inaugural Emirates D10 tournament, beginning tomorrow. Representing UAEs Cricket Councils will be Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Alubond, Dubai Pulse Secure, S...

With 718 new COVID-19 cases, J-K's tally reaches 16,429

Jammu and Kashmir reported 718 new COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 16,429, said Government of Jammu. Out of the total cases, 117 are from Jammu and 601 from Kashmir division. Death toll rises to 282 ...

Kuwait emir, 91, flies to US for medical care after surgery

Kuwaits 91-year-old ruling emir left Thursday morning for the United States with the help of the US government to seek further medical care after recently undergoing surgery. Kuwait has yet to elaborate on what required Sheikh Sabah Al Ahma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020