AAP dominates as MLAs elected unopposed in 3 financial committees

Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly have been elected unopposed in three financial committees for 2020-21, said a notification of the Assembly issued on Thursday

Ruling AAP MLAs dominated the each nine-membered committee

BJP MLAs elected for the committees are Vijender Gupta (Committee on Public Accounts), Mohan Singh Bisht (Committee on Government Undertakings) and Ajay Mahawar (Committee on Estimates), the notification stated.