AAP dominates as MLAs elected unopposed in 3 financial committees

AAP dominates as MLAs elected unopposed in 3 financial committeesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:33 IST
Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly have been elected unopposed in three financial committees for 2020-21, said a notification of the Assembly issued on Thursday
Ruling AAP MLAs dominated the each nine-membered committee
BJP MLAs elected for the committees are Vijender Gupta (Committee on Public Accounts), Mohan Singh Bisht (Committee on Government Undertakings) and Ajay Mahawar (Committee on Estimates), the notification stated.
