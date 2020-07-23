Army recovers arms, ammunition following a search ops along LoC in J-K's Baramulla

The Army has recovered arms and ammunition following a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, an official said. Late on Wednesday evening, an input was received regarding a likely weapon drop along the LoC ahead of anti-infiltration obstacle system. On this basis, a search operation was launched along the LoC in Hathlanga area of the Rampur sector in the north Kashmir district, the Army official said.

He said that during the search operation, one AKS-74U with magazines, five pistols (one with Chinese markings) and magazines, 24 grenades and other war-like stores were recovered. All stores were, likely, transhipped from the across to support the terrorists in the hinterland, the official said.