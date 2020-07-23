Boy dies after falling from 2nd floor in Nagpur
A toddler died in Shesh Nagar area here after falling from the window of a second-floor house, the police said. The house was under-construction and the window was yet to be covered by a grill, he added.PTI | Wardha | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:58 IST
A toddler died in Shesh Nagar area here after falling from the window of a second-floor house, the police said. Manvay Devendra Paunikar (1 and half years) was playing on the window sill when the sliding window suddenly opened and he fell down, said a police official.
The child died on the spot, he said. The house was under-construction and the window was yet to be covered by a grill, he added.
