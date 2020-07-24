Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets

He said apart from the fire hazard, it also makes it difficult for the emergency response team set up within the apartment to supply groceries and other essential commodities. Following public outrage, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad apologised for the behaviour of the staff members and asked officials to remove the tin sheets.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 01:00 IST
COVID-19: Bengaluru civic body seals 2 flats with tin sheets

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday came under sharp criticism from various quarters after its staff members sealed two flats with tin sheets as a measure to ensure home quarantine of the family of a COVID-19 patient. The matter came to light after another resident shared pictures of the sealed flats on Twitter.

"BBMP sealing done in our building for a confirmed Covid case. Lady with 2 small children, next door neighbours are an aged couple. What if there is a fire, BBMP Commissioner? Understand the need for containment, but this is an extremely dangerous fire hazard - please address urgently," Satish Sangameswaran tweeted. He said apart from the fire hazard, it also makes it difficult for the emergency response team set up within the apartment to supply groceries and other essential commodities.

Following public outrage, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad apologised for the behaviour of the staff members and asked officials to remove the tin sheets. "I have ensured removal of these barricades immediately. We are committed to treat all persons with dignity. The purpose of containment is to protect the infected and to ensure uninfected are safe," Prasad tweeted.

"We are committed to address any issues that result in stigma. Apologies for the over enthusiasm of the local staff," he added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Kanye West posts series of rambling late night tweets; Cancel culture takes the fun out of life, says comedian John Cleese and more

Iran says foreign states may have carried out cyberattacks, plays down their role in fires

Brands urged to stop sourcing from China's Xinjiang over forced labour fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Paratore goes bogey-free to claim halfway lead at British Masters

Italys Renato Paratore produced a fine round of five-under-par 66 to lead at the halfway stage of the British Masters at Close House on Thursday as host Lee Westwood battled to make the cut. The 1.25 million euros 1.45 million event in Nort...

US accuses Russia of testing anti-satellite weapon in space

The United States accused Russia on Thursday of conducting a test of an anti-satellite weapon in space, asserting that it exposed Moscows intent to deploy weapons that threaten U.S. and allied satellitesIn Moscow, the Defense Ministry said ...

Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC

The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that it will conduct a review of the conduct of federal agents who responded to unrest in Portland, Oregon and Washington, DC, following concerns from members of Congress and the public...

South African public schools to close as coronavirus cases rise over 400,000

South African public schools will close for four weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, as confirmed coronavirus cases rose over 400,000.Ramaphosa said it was important that schools did not become sites of transmission at a time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020