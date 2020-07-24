Chhattisgarh man kills five family members, commits suicide

In a shocking incident, a 22- year-old "mentally unstable" man allegedly killed five members of his family, including parents, before committing suicide by jumping in front of a speeding heavy vehicle in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur district, police said on Friday. The gruesome incident took place late Thursday night in village Matiyari under the Sipat Police Station area, a local police official said.

As per preliminary information, the man, identified as Roshan Suryanvanshi, allegedly attacked his father Rup Das Suryavanshi (45), mother Santoshi Bai (40), sister Kamini (18) and brothers Rohit (20) and Rishi (15), with an axe when they were asleep at home, leaving them dead on the spot, he said. Later, he went out of the house and allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an unidentified speeding heavy vehicle, the official said.

Soon after being alerted about the incident by villagers, a police team rushed to the spot and sent all six bodies for post-mortem, he said. "Roshan was said to be mentally unstable. However, the exact reason for the murders was yet to be ascertained, he said, adding further investigation was underway.