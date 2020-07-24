Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court completes plea bargaining process in Tablighi Jamaat cases, trial to begin from Aug 10

A Delhi court on Friday completed the plea bargaining process for all the foreign nationals in connection with the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin area. The trail in the remaining cases will begin from August 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 12:48 IST
Delhi court completes plea bargaining process in Tablighi Jamaat cases, trial to begin from Aug 10
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday completed the plea bargaining process for all the foreign nationals in connection with the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation at the Nizamuddin area. The trail in the remaining cases will begin from August 10. Today, the court allowed 53 foreign nationals to walk free on the plea bargaining process after they accepted mild charges in the case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal asked 40 Indonesian, 12 Kyrgyzstan women, and one South African who pleaded guilty to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each in the matter. All these foreign nationals were represented by advocates Ashima Mandla, Fahim Khan and Ahmed Khan. According to the lawyers, a total of 46 nationals so far have claimed trial in the matter, which will begin from August 10. All the foreign nationals in the matter physically appeared before the court during plea bargaining processing.

Around 955 foreign nationals were charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for participating in the Nizamuddin congregation in March this year, which had become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country. The court had on July 6, said that there was prima facie sufficient material on record to proceed against the accused persons under Section14 (b) Foreigners Act, 1946, under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

Thereafter, the court had summoned all the accused on different dates who were charge-sheeted in 48 charge sheets and 11 supplementary charge sheets, filed by Crime Branch of Delhi Police. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli police use water cannons on protesters, arrest 55

Israeli police used water cannons to disperse protesters in central Jerusalem and arrested at least 55 of them as clashes broke out overnight after thousands staged a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israelis have held a s...

In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening

Softening his earlier stance, US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that some schools may need to delay their reopening this fall as the coronavirus continues to surge. It marks a shift from Trumps previous demand for a full reopening ...

Split wide open: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death leaves Bollywood divided, shaken  

Bollywood is a house divided perhaps like never before with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput ripping the tinsel veneer to reveal the inner workings of an industry always in the public eye and expose schisms big and small. From nepoti...

Cricket-ECB to begin domestic season with Bob Willis Trophy on Aug. 1

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Friday released the fixtures for its 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with counties set to play a one-off red-ball competition for the Bob Willis Trophy starting on Aug. 1. English c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020