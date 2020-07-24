Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waterlogging: Delhi PWD to barricade roads leading to Minto Bridge if water level rises above 45 cms

Days after a 56-year-old man drowned in rainwater accumulated at the Minto Bridge underpass in central Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to barricade roads leading to the spot if the water level rises above 45 centimetres during rains, an official has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:18 IST
Waterlogging: Delhi PWD to barricade roads leading to Minto Bridge if water level rises above 45 cms

Days after a 56-year-old man drowned in rainwater accumulated at the Minto Bridge underpass in central Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to barricade roads leading to the spot if the water level rises above 45 centimetres during rains, an official has said. The department also warned of filing an FIR against those not following traffic restrictions to be imposed during heavy rains.

The official said on Thursday that the department has issued an office memorandum directing officials concerned to monitor the water situation under the colonial-era bridge round the clock during the rainy season and ensure proper pumping arrangements so that there is no waterlogging. On July 19, a 56-year-old man, who was driving a mini-truck, had drowned after he was stuck under the waterlogged Minto Bridge as heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital.

In the memorandum, the PWD said that waterlogging under the Minto Bridge has been a regular affair during the monsoon. "In spite of the preventive measures and the pumping arrangements at the Minto Bridge, if the water level rises above 45 cms. at any location at any point of time, the executive engineer (Elect.) & ND/C, PWD in coordination with Delhi Police shall ensure proper barricading of the road leading to the bridge and ensure that no vehicle or person attempts to proceed under the bridge," it stated.

It also stated that if any individual or vehicle attempts to proceed despite the barricading, the officials will file an FIR with the Delhi Police for necessary legal action against the erring driver. According to the PWD, for coordination work and prevention of waterlogging under the Minto Bridge, officials can require services from the local body concerned and Delhi Police.

Regular coordination work should be made at the local level and if need arises, the situation can be escalated at the level of the PWD Minister and the principal secretary, it said. PTI BUN SMN HMB.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

RBI's balance sheet swells to Rs 54 lakh crore since mid-Feb: Motilal Oswal

The Reserve Bank of Indias RBIs balance sheet has increased by about Rs 9.5 lakh crore since mid-February when the first-long term repo operation LTRO was conducted to Rs 54 lakh crore, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said on Friday. This ...

Women seeking help from violence almost doubles in Mexico lockdown

The number of women and children seeking help at shelters for victims of violence has surged by more than 80 in Mexico under the coronavirus lockdown, according to the countrys largest network of shelters for victims of violence.The Nationa...

Lonza sees no delays for COVID-19 vaccine project, citing Trump backing

Swiss drugmaker Lonza sees no delays for its project to make Modernas COVID-19 vaccine candidate and has strong support from U.S. President Donald Trump to get the necessary manufacturing equipment, its chairman said.Chairman Albert Baehny ...

Delhi violence: HC to hear in Aug police’s plea challenging bail to school owner

The Delhi High Court said it will hear in August, an application by the police seeking to place additional facts related to a case of communal violence in northeast Delhi during anti-CAA protests in February in which the probe agency has ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020