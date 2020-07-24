Left Menu
MHA issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations amid Covid-19

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an advisory for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: 24-07-2020 14:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an advisory for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It has asked all the government offices, states, Governors, etc to avoid congregation of public and urged the use of technology for conducting the celebration proceedings.

In view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, while organizing various programs or activities for the Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons and follow all guidelines related to Covid-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health a Family Welfare. Therefore, all programs should be organized in a way that a large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in the best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The events organized could be web-cast in order to reach out to people at large, who are not able to participate.

It said that the traditional speech of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort would be done with the regular 21 gun salute and the singing of the national anthem. The directive was addressed right down to the level of the village Panchayats, urging and providing directions of how to conduct the flag hoisting and unfurling ceremony. The directive encouraged the celebrations to take care of the ongoing pandemic situation by celebrating responsibly by using masks, sanitizers, and upkeep of social distancing practices.

The note, in the end, implored the respective administrative heads to promote the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme in the light of the isolated celebrations due to the ongoing pandemic.

