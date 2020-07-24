Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Railways to complete fitting of RFID Tag in all wagons by 2022

The Project is still in progress and continuing, although this work has been slowed for some time due to pandemic Covid 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:05 IST
Indian Railways to complete fitting of RFID Tag in all wagons by 2022
Using RFID devices will be easier for the railways to know the exact position of all the wagons, locomotives and coaches. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways is on a mission to RFID Tag all wagons by December 2022.

The Indian Railways will complete this process of fitting radio-frequency identification tags (RFID) in all the wagons by December 2022. These tags will be used for tracking all wagons.

So far 23000 wagons have been covered under RFID project. The Project is still in progress and continuing, although this work has been slowed for some time due to pandemic Covid 19. Government has fixed the deadline for the fitting of RFID in all the wagons of Indian Railway till December 2022.

Currently, Indian Railway is maintained such data manually, which leaves scope for errors. Using RFID devices will be easier for the railways to know the exact position of all the wagons, locomotives and coaches.

While the RFID tag will be fitted in the rolling stock, trackside readers will be installed at stations and key points along the tracks to read the tag from a distance of about two meters and transmit the wagon identity over a network to a central computer. In this way, each moving wagon can be identified and its movement tracked.

With the introduction of RFID, the issue of shortage of wagons, locomotives and coaches is expected to be addressed in a more transparent and expeditious manner.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Libyans face painful power cuts as years of chaos hit grid

Warfare has stopped for now in the Libyan capital, but long power blackouts caused by years of poor maintenance still cause misery in the scorching summer weather. The blackouts have led to protests, and armed men storming electricity facil...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India reported more than 49,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, marking the biggest daily surge in the country with the third-highest caseload in the world, while the United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from CO...

Realme 6i launched in India; first sale set for July 31

Realme India on Friday launched the Realme 6i, the latest addition to the Realme 6 series that focuses on the mid-range price segment. The key highlights of the device are- a 90Hz ultra-smooth display, MediaTek Helio G90T processor, 48-mega...

With a year to go, support slides for pandemic-hit Tokyo Olympics

Several dozen protesters in masks gathered in front of Japans National Stadium on Friday, the day the Olympic Games should have begun, to protest against holding them next year given the danger of the novel coronavirus.The Games were postpo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020